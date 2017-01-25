

CTV Windsor





A LaSalle man is back in court for the third day of sentencing submissions after pleading guilty to second degree murder of a pregnant Windsor woman.

Warning: some may find details in this case extremely disturbing.

Matthew Brush, 28, pleaded guilty to second degree murder in the death of 31-year-old Cassandra Kaake, who was seven months pregnant at the time.

Kaake’s body was discovered by emergency crews who were called to her Benjamin Avenue home for a fire on Dec. 11, 2014.

In November, Brush also pled guilty to arson.

A videotaped statement is being viewed again in the courtroom on Wednesday. In the statement, Brush admits to choking Kaake and slitting her throat under questioning by the investigating officer.

"I'm a monster," he said in the statement played in court.

CTV’s Michelle Maluske has more from the courtroom: