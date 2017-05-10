

CTV Windsor





Essex County OPP are looking for a suspect after a robbery at the Petro Canada in Comber.

Police responded to a report of a robbery at the Petro Canada Gas Bar in the 7000 block of Industrial Drive at 4 a.m. Wednesday.

A lone suspect allegedly entered the business and demanded cash from the attendant.

Police say the suspect fled the scene in a black vehicle with a small amount of cash.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the person(s) responsible for this crime should immediately contact the OPP Essex County Major Crimes Unit at 519-723-2491 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).