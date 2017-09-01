

CTV Windsor





The Windsor-Essex Children's Aid Society is coming under fire after an announcement of eight impending layoffs.

CUPE 2286 President Craig Hesman says it's a move that will only do further harm to an already vulnerable population in our community.

The interim executive director at the CAS, Terry Johnson, tells CTV Windsor the layoffs won't impact the quality of care or workers on the front line.

She says the cuts will affect administrative and support staff.

Because of bumping rights, the layoffs are expected to take place in mid-October.