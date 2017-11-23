

It is miraculous no one was seriously hurt after a car crashed into an east Windsor home.

A black sedan suddenly took a sharp turn across two lanes of traffic on Wyandotte Street East before smashing into a house Thursday morning.

No one was home at the time.

The driver, we're told, was an elderly woman who walked away with only minor injuries.

There is extensive property damage to the house and foundation.

No word from police how the crash happened, but the homeowner says he's just happy the driver was able to walk away.