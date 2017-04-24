

CTV Windsor





Candles near an open window were the cause of an accidental house fire in LaSalle Sunday afternoon.

Officials say lit candles were placed too close to some basement curtains, causing upwards of two hundred thousand dollars in damage.

When fire crews were called to the 6000 block of Wales Court, off Morton Drive, they say the basement was fully involved.

Three people and three dogs were home at the time but made it out safely.

Deputy Fire Chief Ed Thiessen says one way residents could have prevented this fire is by using flameless candles.