

CTV Windsor





Windsor’s mayor is inviting everyone to a community candlelight vigil in recognition of those who lost their lives after a shooting at a mosque in Quebec City.

Drew Dilkens says the vigil will be held at city hall on Tuesday night at 7 p.m.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier Philippe Couillard both called it a "terrorist attack."

Six people were killed and eight others injured in the shooting on Sunday.

Provincial police spokeswoman Christine Coulombe said 39 other people survived and that two suspects were in custody.

Coulombe said a joint terrorism task force that includes provincial police, the RCMP and Montreal police was deployed.

With files from The Canadian Press.