

CTV Windsor





The Erie St. Clair cancer program in Windsor is joining 13 other provincial cancer centres by seeking feedback from its patients during visits with a new on-site computer survey.

Cancer Care Ontario is launching Your Voice Matters.

The program engages patents at every stage of their journey.

Patients will be asked to rate their level of satisfaction about such things as - the appointment booking -hours of operation and overall experience.

The vice president of the regional cancer program says the information will help make changes to enhance future experiences.