The best synchronized swimmers in the country are coming to Windsor.

More than 225 athletes and 100 coaches and officials will attend the 2018 Canadian Synchronized Swimming Championship.

The five-day event will begin April 24 at the Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre (WIATC).

The championship is the last competition on the national calendar and is expected to feature the best junior and senior athletes.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens says athletes will not only be competing in a state of the art facility, but he hopes they will get a chance to discover and enjoy local hospitality