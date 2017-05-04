

CTV Windsor





For the first time ever, Canada's retirees outnumber children.

According to the 2016 census, there are now 5.9 million people aged 65 or older. That exceeds the 5.8 million children in Canada aged 14 and under.

17.2 percent of the population in Windsor-Essex is listed as 65 years of age and older. That is slightly above the national average of 16.9 percent.

16.7 percent of the Windsor-Essex population is listed as 14 years of age and younger, which is again, slightly above the national average of 16.6 percent.

The town of Amherstburg has one of the highest ratios of seniors, with one in five residents listed as 65 or older.

It’s a different story in the town of Lakeshore, where almost 19 percent of the population is listed as 14 years of age or younger.

In Windsor, 16.7 percent of the population is under the age of 14. The national average is 16.6 percent.

Among seniors, Canada has 20 percent more women than men. But women aged 85 and older outnumber their male counterparts two to one.