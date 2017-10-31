Canadian Olympian to speak in Windsor on mental health
Canadian rower Silken Laumann raises her arm in gesture as she leaves the winners area with her gold medal for the Olympic women's single scull competition in Banyoles Sunday. (CP PHOTO)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, October 31, 2017 3:52PM EDT
Four-time Canadian Olympian rower Silken Laumann is scheduled to be a guest speaker in Windsor on mental health.
Laumann is likely best known for her competition in the single scull.
She overcame a devastating rowing accident in 10 weeks to take the bronze medal during the '92 Summer Olympics in Barcelona.
Laumann is also the author of a book "Unsinkable" which describes her struggles with mental health.
She'll be raising awareness at the annual Stigma Enigma Nov. 11.
The evening fundraiser is for Maryvale.