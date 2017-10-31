

CTV Windsor





Four-time Canadian Olympian rower Silken Laumann is scheduled to be a guest speaker in Windsor on mental health.

Laumann is likely best known for her competition in the single scull.

She overcame a devastating rowing accident in 10 weeks to take the bronze medal during the '92 Summer Olympics in Barcelona.

Laumann is also the author of a book "Unsinkable" which describes her struggles with mental health.

She'll be raising awareness at the annual Stigma Enigma Nov. 11.

The evening fundraiser is for Maryvale.