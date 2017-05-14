

CTV Windsor





Canadian Hearing Society employees are back to work Monday following a 10-week strike.

Just over 227 workers across Ontario, including 14 here in Windsor, ratified a new five-year contract on Friday

The workers who walked off the job March 6, had been without an agreement for four years.

CUPE Local 2073 says the new contract includes wage increases in each year of the deal, plus pension and sick leave improvements.