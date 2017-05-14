Featured
Canadian Hearing Society employees back to work Monday
Canadian Hearing Society workers represented by CUPE Local 2073 will remain on strike after talks broke off Saturday, April 1, 2017.
Published Sunday, May 14, 2017 4:41PM EDT
Canadian Hearing Society employees are back to work Monday following a 10-week strike.
Just over 227 workers across Ontario, including 14 here in Windsor, ratified a new five-year contract on Friday
The workers who walked off the job March 6, had been without an agreement for four years.
CUPE Local 2073 says the new contract includes wage increases in each year of the deal, plus pension and sick leave improvements.
