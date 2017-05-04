Featured
Canadian Hearing Society and union restart talks
Canadian Hearing Society workers represented by CUPE Local 2073 will remain on strike after talks broke off Saturday, April 1, 2017. (Gerry Dewan / CTV London)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, May 4, 2017 5:44AM EDT
The Canadian Hearing Society and the union representing striking workers will enter into mediated talks starting Thursday.
The negotiations with mediator John Stout are set to run through Sunday.
The 227 workers represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees have been off the job for eight weeks and without a contract for four years.
Both sides have agreed to a communications blackout as long as negotiations continue.
The workers serve the deaf and hard of hearing community as counsellors, literacy instructors, audiologists and interpreter trainers.
