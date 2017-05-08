Featured
Canadian Hearing Society and union reach tentative deal
Canadian Hearing Society workers represented by CUPE Local 2073 will remain on strike after talks broke off Saturday, April 1, 2017.
Published Monday, May 8, 2017 3:16PM EDT
A tentative deal has been reached between the Canadian Hearing Society and CUPE Local 2073.
The tentative deal, if ratified by both parties, ends a nine-week-old strike that started March 6.
Mediated talks were facilitated by third-party mediator John Stout over four and a half days in Toronto.
No details of the tentative settlement will be released until the membership has had the opportunity to review and vote on it.
Membership meetings and a ratification vote are scheduled for Friday, May 12. The earliest possible date workers could be back on the job is Monday, May 15.
"I'm pleased to say we now have a resolution," said Stacey Connor, president of Local 2073, in a news release. "We have a deal that we can recommend to our members."
CUPE Local 2073 represents 227 workers in 24 CHS offices across Ontario. They serve the Deaf and Hard of Hearing community by working as counsellors, literacy instructors, audiologists, speech language pathologists, interpreters/interpreter trainers, clerical support, program coordinators, program assistants, and information technology specialists.
