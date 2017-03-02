

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The Toronto stock market has had an up-and-down morning, swinging above and below the previous close.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 3.33 points at 15,603.01, after 90 minutes of trading.

It had been down as much as 52.68 points earlier in the morning and up by as much as 20.32 points.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 22.06 points at 21,093.49, the S&P 500 declined 7.93 points at 2,388.03 and the Nasdaq composite lost 21.78 points at 5,882.24.

The Canadian dollar continued its recent slide, falling to 74.80 cents US, down 0.19 of a cent from Wednesday's close.

The April crude contract was down 80 cents at US$53.03 per barrel and April natural gas contracts lost a penny at US$2.70 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract shed $7.50 at US$1,242.50 an ounce and May copper contracts fell four cents to US$2.70 a pound.