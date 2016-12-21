Featured
Canadian comedian coming to WFCU Centre on Dec. 28
File photo of Gerry Dee. (Courtesy Gerry Dee)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, December 21, 2016 2:15PM EST
A Canadian comedian is making a stop in Windsor next week.
Gerry Dee will be joking about marriage, fatherhood, and his years as a teacher during a show at the WFCU Centre on December 28th.
"I do tend to call on a lot of things happening in my life, which is having three young kids in school plays and sports and music,” says Dee in a phone interview with CTV News.
His children are nine, seven and four years old. He says parents can often relate to his stand-up material.
Dee was a private school teacher for nine years before giving it up for comedy. He became the first Canadian in 27 years to win the San Francisco International Comedy Competition and was a finalist on NBC’s Last Comic Standing.
“I’m always trying to reinvent myself,” says Dee. “In the entertainment world you have to try to stay relevant.”
Dee’s is on a 21-city cross-Canada winter and spring tour. Following his show in Windsor, his tour hits other cities throughout Ontario, Newfoundland, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Windsor
- OMB rules in favour of City of Windsor for east Pelton area
- Downward trend continues for Windsor ER visits
- Volunteer board fired at Leamington District Memorial Hospital gift shop
- Windsor and Tecumseh present motion in ongoing class-action bingo lawsuit
- Salvation Army needs $50K to reach goal for Christmas Kettle campaign