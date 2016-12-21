

CTV Windsor





A Canadian comedian is making a stop in Windsor next week.

Gerry Dee will be joking about marriage, fatherhood, and his years as a teacher during a show at the WFCU Centre on December 28th.

"I do tend to call on a lot of things happening in my life, which is having three young kids in school plays and sports and music,” says Dee in a phone interview with CTV News.

His children are nine, seven and four years old. He says parents can often relate to his stand-up material.

Dee was a private school teacher for nine years before giving it up for comedy. He became the first Canadian in 27 years to win the San Francisco International Comedy Competition and was a finalist on NBC’s Last Comic Standing.

“I’m always trying to reinvent myself,” says Dee. “In the entertainment world you have to try to stay relevant.”

Dee’s is on a 21-city cross-Canada winter and spring tour. Following his show in Windsor, his tour hits other cities throughout Ontario, Newfoundland, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia.