Canadian Club Brand Centre could be purchased by businessperson
CTV Windsor
Published Sunday, April 9, 2017 3:26PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, April 9, 2017 6:17PM EDT
A downtown Windsor businessperson may be able to help save the Canadian Club Brand Centre.
Larry Horwitz tells CTV News, he's looking at purchasing the building and transforming it into an event centre.
The company that owns the centre announced in February that it would end tours at the end of March, but it would honour booked events until the end of 2017. At the end of the year, the centre is slated to close.
Horwitz says losing it would be a huge hit to the community.
