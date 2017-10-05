Canadian Blood Services asking for donors ahead of long weekend
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, October 5, 2017 2:22PM EDT
Canadian Blood Services is looking for more people to roll up their sleeves heading into the Thanksgiving long weekend.
Blood services officials says donations often decrease as regular donors are away - or too busy with family events during the holiday.
The agency is looking to fill more than 5,000 appointments in the province before Thanksgiving Day.
Donors are being asked to book an appointment by downloading the give blood app or visiting the services website.