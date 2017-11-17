

CTV Windsor





A Windsor parade that’s been led by late hockey legend, Gordie Howe, Miss Canada and Martha Reeves and the Vandellas will see another iconic pro athlete lead the way.

Toronto Blue Jays legend and Canadian National Baseball team manager Ernie Whitt will serve as the grand marshal for this year’s Winter Fest Holiday Parade.

This year’s parade will be held on Saturday, Nov. 25 from 3 to 5 p.m.

Whitt’s career spanned 16 big league seasons, where he collected nearly 1,000 hits and more than 125 home runs while playing for the Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, Atlanta Braves and Baltimore Orioles.

He was inducted into the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame in 2009.

"We are delighted that Ernie will herald in the holidays," said DWBIA Chair Larry Horwitz. "He is a baseball legend and his presence in our city will inspire baseball fans of all ages."

The sixth annual Winter Fest celebration will also feature carollers, gospel choirs and of course, the parade – which starts at Giles Avenue, cascades up Ouellette Avenue and ends at Pitt Street.

Whitt will also be on hand to sign autographs and meet with fans at the Coffee Exchange from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.