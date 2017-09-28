

CTV Windsor





A Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for a man facing child pornography-related charges, who police suspect was visiting a place of worship in Windsor.

In February, 2017 the Windsor Police Service Internet Child Exploitation Unit received information from the RCMP National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre, indicating that a suspect in the city of Windsor had allegedly uploaded child pornography using a social networking website.

Members of the Windsor ICE unit launched an investigation.

Investigators applied for and were granted judicial permission to review records related to the involved internet service provider address.

Through investigation it was determined that the alleged offences occurred between Dec. 24 - 27, 2016.

Investigators believe that the offences occurred while the suspect was visiting a place of worship in Windsor.

Investigators have determined that the suspect has returned to his residence in Italy.

The child pornography in question is not believed to have involved any local children.

A Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for Carlo Capella, 50, for the charges of accessing child pornography, possessing child pornography and distributing child pornography.

Capella has ties to the United States, Windsor, and Italy.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4896, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.