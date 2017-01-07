Featured
Canada's National Ballet School holding auditions in Windsor
Aspiring dancers are auditioning for Canada's National Ballet School at the Dare to Dream audition tour held at St. Clair College on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. (Alana Hadadean / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, January 7, 2017 11:52AM EST
Windsor is one of 19 cities where Canada’s National Ballet School is bringing its National Audition Tour 2016/17. The city’s aspiring young dancers are auditioning all morning on Saturday, Jan. 7 at the “Dare to Dream” tour held at St. Clair College.
Dance students from grades 6 to 12 as well as high school graduates are hoping to get into the school’s full-time professional ballet program. In a specially designed ballet class, dancers are assessed for quality of movement, coordination and overall suitability for the demands of classical ballet. The school does not require prior ballet training for students under age 13.
The NBS is also offering open classes as an outreach component of the tour. The classes are aimed at junior and senior dance students regardless of their intent to audition for the full-time program.
Canada’s National Ballet School has been training professional dancers and teachers since 1959. NBS alumni can be found as dancers, teachers, choreographers and artistic directors in over 80 dance companies and schools around the world.
