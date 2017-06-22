

Responsible fossil and renewable energy sources will be the focus of an annual symposium and industry summit at the University of Windsor this week.

Over 50 local and international scientists, engineers, policy makers, industry leaders and entrepreneurs will gather Thursday and Friday to address some of Canada's most topical energy and natural resource interactions.

The Energy and Natural Resources 2017 Summit will feature authorities from Natural Resources Canada, the Ministry of Energy, the Canadian Wind Energy Association and leading scholars of nuclear, natural gas and petroleum energy sectors.

Featured panels will discuss the dynamic and critical demands of energy development in the Great Lakes Basin, including nuclear waste reposition in the Bruce Peninsula, natural gas exploration in the Great Lakes and the history of petroleum extraction in the area. Another panel will take a strategic look at the delicate opportunities and constraints of energy development for remote Canadian Communities.

Conference chairs include UWindsor engineering professors David Ting and Rupp Carriveau, who were recently awarded more than half a million in grants to support the design of the next generation of renewable energy systems.

