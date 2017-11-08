

A group is holding out hope that a new location will be picked for Windsor’s new hospital.

CAMPP – Citizens for an Accountable Mega-Hospital Planning Process -- says it is happy the province is moving ahead with plans for the new hospital.

But member Philippa von Ziegenweidt says the proposed location at County Road 42 and the 9th concession is not the place for the $2-billion facility.

“It's so important to have accessible health care for everyone,” says von Ziegenweidt. “Whether you live in the county or in the city, it has to be accessible."

Infrastructure Ontario says a request for quotes for the hospital will be issued in 2021.

"This is an outstanding announcement,” said Windsor Regional Hospital CEO David Musyj in a statement. “It means our new state of the art acute care hospital is a reality and is happening. Expect to hear more announcements in the weeks to come. Once we have all of the details of the next steps of the project we will be sharing all of the news with the community. ”

Von Ziegenweidt tells CTV Windsor now is the time for the community to speak up.

“We are hoping that people will now have the courage to speak out, contact their MPP’s, councillors, get on social media and let's make this the best hospital decision” says von Ziegenweidt. “Let's not settle for something that's not going to work."