The Welcome Centre Shelter for Women and Families is celebrating its 27th anniversary in Windsor.

The agency provides emergency shelter to women and families.

It was started by five women in response to the need for women-specific services.

"The agency is so close to being able to purchase our new forever home by the end of this year,” says Strategic Partnerships Manager, Kristin Douglas. “The next few months are crucial to ensuring we have the funds for a down payment.”

Douglas adds it is exciting that they will finally have a safe space in one location for women and families with children.

The goal of the agency’s 27th birthday celebration is to encourage 27 more people in the community to sign up for monthly giving through the 500 Hopes for 500 Homes campaign.

"It is a pivotal year for us", says Executive Director, Lady Laforet. “At just $20 a month, it gives people an affordable way to help us help 500 women and children and gets us a step closer to purchasing our forever home this fall".

To sign up, go to the website and click donate.