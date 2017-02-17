

CTV Windsor





Just two weeks ago Wiarton Willie told us that spring would be arriving early, and while the forecasting abilities of a rodent may be up for debate, there’s no doubt we’re heading for an early taste of spring.

In southwestern Ontario temperatures will climb above 0 by Friday afternoon and not look back for the rest of week.

Environment Canada says that highs in the London region will hover around 10 degrees starting Saturday through next week.

In the Windsor region there will be days when the temperature reaches as high as 14 degrees.

The normal high for this time of year is usually around -1, and we likely won’t see a return to those levels until the end of the month if current forecasts hold true.

Perhaps it may be time to polish those golf clubs instead of waxing snowboards.