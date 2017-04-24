

A 34-year-old Calgary man has been charged related to nine robberies in Windsor and Lakeshore.

The investigation involved the OPP, Windsor police, Sarnia Police Service, RCMP and Calgary police.

Police say the robberies took place between Oct. 12, 2016 and Feb. 14, 2017:

-Oct. 24, 2016- pharmacy in the 300 block of Tecumseh Rd East

-Oct. 24, 2016- pharmacy in the 3100 block of Forest Glade Drive

-Nov. 4, 2016- pharmacy in the 400 block of Tecumseh Rd East

-Nov. 4, 2016- pharmacy in the 5400 block of Tecumseh Rd East

-Dec. 8, 2016- pharmacy in the 5400 block of Tecumseh Road East

-Dec. 12, 2016 - 7000 block Tecumseh Road, Lakeshore

-Dec. 14, 2016 - 400 block Advance Blvd, Lakeshore

-Jan. 18, 2017 - 400 block Advance Blvd, Lakeshore

-Feb. 14, 2017 - 400 block Advance Blvd, Lakeshore

Through an extensive investigation involving several police services, members of the Essex County OPP Major Crime Unit identified a suspect living in Alberta.

OPP investigators contacted the RCMP and Calgary Police Service resulting in further investigation, location and subsequent arrest of the man believed responsible for approximately 12 robberies in Southwestern Ontario in addition to similar acts in Alberta.

Dustin Ross Robinson, 34 of Calgary is currently in custody in Alberta facing charges in that jurisdiction.

An arrest warrant for Robinson has been issued by the OPP and will be executed at a later date to bring him before a Windsor court to face 24 charges for offences in the southwestern Ontario jurisdictions.

He is facing 12 counts of robbery and 12 counts of disguise with intent.