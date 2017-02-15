Featured
Caesars Windsor ranked among Canada’s best employers: Forbes
Forbes Magazine ranked Caesars Windsor as Canada’s best travel and leisure employer and one of best employers overall in Canada.
The casino was the top ranked employer in the travel and leisure industry and placed 46th in the country in the magazine’s ranking for Canada’s Best Employers for 2017.
“It is an honour to be recognized on a national level as one of Canada’s best employers,” said Kevin Laforet, regional president of Caesars Entertainment. “This award celebrates our talented and dedicated employees who work towards our vision to create memorable experiences, personalized rewards and delight every guest, every team member, every time.”
The rankings were based on an independent, anonymous questionnaire conducted by Forbes of 8,000 Canadian employees of large companies or institutions.
Respondents were asked to determine, on a scale of one to 10, how likely they were to recommend their employer to someone else. They were also asked for their view of other employers in their industry.
The list includes the top 300 employers in Canada across 25 industries, ranging from large corporations to community-based financial institutions to universities and government agencies.
Queen’s University in Kingston was first on the list.
