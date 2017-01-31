

CTV Windsor





It's hoped nearly 200 cancer patients in Windsor and Essex County will have a ride to and from their medical appointments thanks to a financial gift.

Caesars Windsor presented the local branch of the Canadian Cancer Society with a cheque of $7,500 to run its Wheels of Hope Program.

The service provides transportation by volunteer drivers for patients and caregivers who might otherwise run the risk of canceling vital appointments.

Last year, local drivers logged a total of 4,200 trips.

The donation is part of Caesar's continuing support to the society with a 15-year total of $100,000 to programs.