

CTV Windsor





Workers from Caesars Windsor have dropped off 1,500 hygiene kits to local organizations.

The kits were assembled by volunteer staff with products provided in partnership with "clean the world".

The non-profit organization, Clean The World, sterilizes used shampoos and soaps and recycles them into new products - which otherwise would have ended-up in landfills.

The program helps Caesars maintain its code-green sustainability goals.

The kits which include soap, shampoo, razor and toothbrush were delivered Thursday to the Salvation Army. The Welcome Centre Shelter for Women and the Windsor Residence for Young Men.