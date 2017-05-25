Featured
Caesars Windsor drop off 1,500 hygiene kits to local charities
Workers from Caesars Windsor dropped off 1,500 hygiene kits to local organizations May 25, 2017. (Courtesy Caesars Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, May 25, 2017 4:10PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, May 25, 2017 5:55PM EDT
Workers from Caesars Windsor have dropped off 1,500 hygiene kits to local organizations.
The kits were assembled by volunteer staff with products provided in partnership with "clean the world".
The non-profit organization, Clean The World, sterilizes used shampoos and soaps and recycles them into new products - which otherwise would have ended-up in landfills.
The program helps Caesars maintain its code-green sustainability goals.
The kits which include soap, shampoo, razor and toothbrush were delivered Thursday to the Salvation Army. The Welcome Centre Shelter for Women and the Windsor Residence for Young Men.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.