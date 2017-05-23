

CTV Windsor





The Windsor Cancer Research group has launched new laboratories thanks to a large donation from Caesars Windsor.

A cheque worth $20,000 has helped launched Nucleus: Core Labs Enabling Solution.

Research Director Doctor Lisa Porter says this project will personalize cancer care.

“We have different platforms of ways we can take a patient’s tissue and ask what is going wrong with that exact patient’s tissue” says Porter.

Dr. Porter says they will use the money to help bring together and expand medical research facilities to enable ideas and accelerate solutions that impact patients in Windsor Essex.