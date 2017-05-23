Featured
Caesars Windsor donation helps cancer research group launch new laboratories
Caesars Windsor is shown in this file photo in Windsor, Ont., on Nov. 16, 2012. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, May 23, 2017 4:57PM EDT
The Windsor Cancer Research group has launched new laboratories thanks to a large donation from Caesars Windsor.
A cheque worth $20,000 has helped launched Nucleus: Core Labs Enabling Solution.
Research Director Doctor Lisa Porter says this project will personalize cancer care.
“We have different platforms of ways we can take a patient’s tissue and ask what is going wrong with that exact patient’s tissue” says Porter.
Dr. Porter says they will use the money to help bring together and expand medical research facilities to enable ideas and accelerate solutions that impact patients in Windsor Essex.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.