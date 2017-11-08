

CTV Windsor





Caesars Windsor has announced a property enhancement plan that includes hotel renovations and the closure of The Artist Café.

Starting in early 2018, all 389 rooms in the Forum tower will be remodeled, receiving a "refreshing, modern makeover" by Toronto-based designers mackaywong.

“A critical component of our Property Enhancement Plan is a multi-million dollar investment in Caesars Windsor’s award-winning Four Diamond hotel,” says Kevin Laforet, regional president of Caesars Entertainment.

Casino officials say after careful review of the resort’s food and beverage operations, a difficult decision was made to close The Artist Café effective immediately.

It means about 30 people could be laid off.

“We expect approximately 30 employees to be directly affected from the Artist Café area after transfer provisions and combined with those that are eligible to take advantage of an early retirement program,” says Jhoan Baluyot, manager of PR and communications.

Laforet says layoffs are always a last resort.

“After careful consideration of all of our options, we have made this difficult decision,” says Laforet. “Caesars Windsor must remain competitive to ensure the overall health of our business and secure the jobs of more than 2,500 employees into the future.”

Other changes include expanding the hours of operation for Legends Sports Bar.