Looks like this time it was CAA that had to call somebody.

Emergency crews were called to a crash involving a CAA truck and a car on Ouellette Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

It took place around 12:19 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Ouelette at Ellis Street East.

Police closed a section of the street after the crash as three paramedics worked to get the pickup truck driver out of the vehicle. The driver of car the made it out of the vehicle.