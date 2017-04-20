Featured
Business Excellence Awards handed out at gala at Caesars Windsor
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, April 20, 2017
Business leaders and companies were honoured last night at the 27th Annual Business Excellence Awards at Caesars Windsor.
This event recognizes professional individuals and companies who have set standards and demonstrated achievements that have contributed to the prosperity and business development in Windsor and Essex County.
2017 Business Excellence Award Recipients
-ATHENA Award – Sponsored by Bell – Patti France
-Believe Windsor Essex Award – Sponsored by WFCU Credit Union – Rosati Group
-Small Company of the Year – Sponsored by Families First – Surveyors On Site Inc.
-Mid-Size Company of the Year – Sponsored by RBC Royal Bank – Next Dimension Inc.
-Large Company of the Year – Sponsored by BMO Bank of Montreal – Red Sun Farms
-Young Professional of the Year – Sponsored by Libro Credit Union – Yvonne Pilon
-New Business of the Year- Sponsored by St. Clair College – Witeck Solutions
-Innovation Award- Sponsored by Union Gas – KeenTec NA Inc.
-Tourism & Hospitality Award – Sponsored by Caesars & OLG – WindsorEats
-Professional of the Year- Sponsored by TD Bank Group – Holly Ward
-Pillars of Our Community Award – Sponsored by Motor City Community Credit Union – The Hospice of Windsor and Essex County
-Entrepreneur of the Year - Sponsored by CIBC – Gino Piccioni
