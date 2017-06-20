

CTV Windsor





Emergency crews were called to the scene of yet another collision involving a school bus Tuesday morning, this time in Amherstburg.

According to the Amherstburg Fire Department no students were on the bus at the time of the collision.

Three people were in the SUV that was flipped onto its side as a result of the impact. They were being treated by EMS on scene, however the severity of their injuries is not known.

The intersection of Alma Street and Sandwhich Street was closed due to the collision.