Bus and SUV collide in Amherstburg; no students on bus
A bus is left with front end damage following a collision with an SUV on Tuesday, June 20, 2017 in Amherstburg. (Courtesy Amherstburg Fire)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, June 20, 2017 8:46AM EDT
Emergency crews were called to the scene of yet another collision involving a school bus Tuesday morning, this time in Amherstburg.
According to the Amherstburg Fire Department no students were on the bus at the time of the collision.
Three people were in the SUV that was flipped onto its side as a result of the impact. They were being treated by EMS on scene, however the severity of their injuries is not known.
The intersection of Alma Street and Sandwhich Street was closed due to the collision.
