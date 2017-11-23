

CTV Windsor





It didn’t take long for an east Windsor makeshift mountain bike park to be ripped up after council discussed the issue.

Bulldozers tore up the homemade bike park on Thursday.

Ward 7 councillor Irek Kusmierczyk asked council to stop plans to demolish the homemade track, but the motion was shot down on Monday.

"It's disgusting," says one resident near the demolition.

It was constructed by mountain bike enthusiasts just off the Ganatchio Trail in the Little River corridor.

Council has asked administration for a report to look at building another park somewhere else.