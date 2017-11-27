

CTV Windsor





Chatham-Kent Essex MPP Rick Nicholls is hosting a "Build the Barrier" town hall meeting at the end of the month.

It's to encourage residents who want to see a 401 concrete median barrier installed between Chatham-Kent and London.

The meeting will focus on how the public can help put pressure on the Ministry of Transportation to take action on the median issue.

The meeting on the subject will be held Thursday at the Active Lifestyles Centre.

It will be attended by law enforcement officers, health care professionals and engineers.