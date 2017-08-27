

CTV Windsor





Ontario Conservative leader Patrick Brown is speaking out about the downtown Paul Martin building, which will no longer be the new home of the University of Windsor law school.

In a statement, Brown writes of his disappointment to learn that the provincial Liberals have backed away from a project at the university that had been in the works for several years.

Brown, a graduate of the Windsor law school, said an expansion into a larger facility would be a significant boost for the university and city.

University president Alan Wildeman says he's also disappointed, but despite best efforts, the project couldn't get over the finish line.

Wildeman tells CTV Windsor he explained the university's decision to the city, province and federal government but there wasn't any provincial funding to pay for the conversion.