Bright Lights Windsor is officially underway.

The holiday festival kicked off on Friday at Jackson Park.

Hundreds of people were on hand as the city flipped the switch and lit up the tall Christmas tree.

Donny Tanouye made the trip from Leamington and liked what he saw.

"What a beautiful beautiful idea," says Tanouye. "It's a great celebration and Windsor needs it, Windsor deserves it."

Lina Dimopoulos attended the kick-off and says Windsor needed a holiday lights festival.

"I think it's awesome, I think it's overdue for Windsor to get in the festive outdoor activities as a city so it's awesome," says Dimopoulos.

The events features thousands of light displays and decorations as well as horse-drawn carriages, food trucks and free hot chocolate.

The $1.5 million event runs until January 7th.