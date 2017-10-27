

CTV Windsor





The doors are now open for Brentwood Lottery Dream Home.

The home on Mulberry Crescent in Kingsville was unveiled on Thursday.

The grand prize is valued at nearly $400,000. That is a record for the lottery.

Organizers also say for the first time, the winner can take either the home or $320,000 in cash.

Other prizes include new vehicles like a Jeep and Mustang.

The Brentwood Lottery is the longest running charity lottery in Canada.

All money raised through the lottery will remain in Windsor-Essex and fund programs at the Brentwood Recovery Home to help people with alcohol and drug addictions.

The home is staffed by 37 employees, and has served over 20,000 men and women for more than 50 years.