

CTV Windsor





Devonshire Mall in Windsor has enjoyed one of its best boxing weeks on record.

Retail Manager Aaron Edwards says traffic in the mall is up 17 per cent since Dec. 26.

“We had 53,000 people through the door on Boxing Day, and we’re averaging just under 41,000 people a day since” says Edwards.

Last year, Devonshire had about 28,000 shoppers in the days after Dec. 26.

Many stores have also slashed prices by half to help attract shoppers.

Boxing week shopping has also become a tradition for some residents, to spend time with friends.

Kiera Murracas and Domenique Mastronardi, who live in Leamington, say they try to shop in Windsor at least once during Boxing Week.

“It's awesome. It gives everyone a chance to celebrate and get some good deals after the holidays with our family and friends" says Murracas.