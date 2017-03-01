Featured
Boxer’s photos recovered, but police still seek suspects
Windsor police are looking for suspects after a duffle bag of photos was stolen from a vehicle on Windsor Avenue. (Courtesy Windsor police)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, March 1, 2017 4:32PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, March 1, 2017 4:54PM EST
Thousands of precious photos stolen from a former Olympic boxer and his wife in Windsor have been recovered.
Adam Trupish and his wife Autumn had a bag of pictures stolen from their vehicle on Monday.
But they found out Wednesday morning that they are getting the photos back after they were contacted by Windsor police for "found property.”
The couple reported two men broke into their car and stole a bag with childhood and wedding photos and priceless pictures from the 2004 and 2008 Olympics, where Adam participated.
Police are still looking for suspects.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.