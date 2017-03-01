

CTV Windsor





Thousands of precious photos stolen from a former Olympic boxer and his wife in Windsor have been recovered.

Adam Trupish and his wife Autumn had a bag of pictures stolen from their vehicle on Monday.

But they found out Wednesday morning that they are getting the photos back after they were contacted by Windsor police for "found property.”

The couple reported two men broke into their car and stole a bag with childhood and wedding photos and priceless pictures from the 2004 and 2008 Olympics, where Adam participated.

Police are still looking for suspects.