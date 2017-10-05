

A Bothwell grandmother blames a sleepless night on her lottery winnings.

Sherry Parnall picked up her grand prize of $100,000 after playing Encore.

Parnall says she should have waited until the following day to check her ticket - instead of the evening of September 30th - following the Ontario 49 draw.

Parnall is raising three of her 20 grand-kids - and now plans to buy a new van - and is looking for a three bedroom house for her grand-daughters.