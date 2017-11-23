

CTV Windsor





If you plan on crossing the border for Black Friday shopping, border officials are offering some tips.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) Southern Ontario Region says it is anticipating a higher volume of travellers.

Officials say you should plan your border crossing during non-peak hours such as early morning. The Sunday is considered the busiest of the Thanksgiving weekend.

You are also asked to keep your travel documents handy and know your purchases, and personal exemptions and restrictions.

Officials advise you to declare all purchases, acquisitions and gifts when returning to Canada.

If you are not sure about what to declare, the CBSA says you should ask and be open and honest. Fines or penalties can be issued if items are not reported when returning to Canada.

For 48 hours or more, you can bring back goods, tax and duty-free, worth up to $800. For 24 hours or more, you can bring back goods, tax and duty-free, worth up to $200.

CAA South Central Ontario says people crossing the border should also purchase travel insurance.

For more information, visit the CBSA website at www.cbsa.gc.ca or contact the Border Information Service at 1‑800‑461-9999.