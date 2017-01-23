

CTV Windsor





Windsor detectives are still investigating a bomb threat at Devonshire Mall last week.

Officers were called the shopping centre on Thursday around 7:30 p.m., for a reported bomb threat.

Information was received that an employee at a store in the mall received a call from an unknown person who threatened that a bomb was placed in her vehicle.

Devonshire Mall management made the decision to evacuate the mall as a precaution.

An officer spoke to the employee and learned that she didn't bring a vehicle to work.

A Windsor police canine searched the immediate area of another employee's vehicle and determined that it was safe.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.