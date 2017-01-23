Featured
Bomb threat at Devonshire Mall still being investigated
Devonshire Mall is seen in this file photo in Windsor, Ont., on Jan.30, 2015. (Sacha Long / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, January 23, 2017 2:20PM EST
Windsor detectives are still investigating a bomb threat at Devonshire Mall last week.
Officers were called the shopping centre on Thursday around 7:30 p.m., for a reported bomb threat.
Information was received that an employee at a store in the mall received a call from an unknown person who threatened that a bomb was placed in her vehicle.
Devonshire Mall management made the decision to evacuate the mall as a precaution.
An officer spoke to the employee and learned that she didn't bring a vehicle to work.
A Windsor police canine searched the immediate area of another employee's vehicle and determined that it was safe.
Detectives are asking anyone with information to call 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Windsor
- Windsor teen says life is still a challenge after Ford Test Track incident
- Ontario hospital cleanliness questioned, but WRH officials say it’s not an issue
- Trump signs memo to leave TPP trade pact
- Bomb threat at Devonshire Mall still being investigated
- Windsor man charged after allegedly stealing car
Windsor Weather Change city
6 °COvercastMore Windsor and area weather
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most Popular Stories
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10