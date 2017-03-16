

CTV Windsor





Officials believe that the bodies of two dogs found along the Kingsville shoreline are likely the result of the animals falling through the ice.

An animal control officer for the municipality says one dog appeared to have drowned but the other body could not be retrieved before floating away.

There were no signs of mistreatment on the first dog and it is believed they likely fell through the ice.

Animal welfare groups say the incidents should serve as a warning for pet owners.

Humane Society Executive Director Melanie Coulter says that like humans, dogs can quickly find themselves in trouble, especially when the water is cold.