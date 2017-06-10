

Former Windsor Sptifires head coach and team president Bob Boughner has landed a head coaching job with the Florida Panthers.

As first reported by TSN's Bob McKenzie over the weekend, the deal was announced Monday.

"After an exhaustive search, we are pleased to welcome Bob as the new head coach of the Panthers" said Dale Tallon, the Panthers President of Hockey Operations and General Manager.

"He sees the game in a modern way and is eager to work with our young players” Tallon said in a news release. “During the interview process, Bob blew us away with his preparation, his passion, knowledge and dedication to the game. We believe that he is the right leader to get our team back to competing towards our goal of winning the Stanley Cup."

Boughner, 46, has served as an assistant coach for the San Jose Sharks for the previous two seasons (2015-17) and has helped the Sharks advance to the postseason twice and the Stanley Cup Final in 2016. He began his NHL coaching career as an assistant coach with the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2010-11.

In his time behind the bench for the Spitfires, Boughner won back-to-back Memorial Cups and OHL Championships in the 2008-09 and 2009-10 seasons.

Boughner served as head coach of his hometown Windsor Spitfires of the Ontario Hockey League for eight seasons (2006-10, 2011-15) winning two consecutive J. Ross Robertson Cups and two consecutive Memorial Cups (2009, 2010). Boughner was named the OHL and the Canadian Hockey League's Coach of the Year in 2007-08 and 2008-09.

In 2006, Boughner headed an ownership group to purchase the Spitfires and serves as the organization's President.

Boughner was a 12-year NHL veteran, playing in 630 games, for the Buffalo Sabres (1995-98), Nashville Predators (1998-00), Pittsburgh Penguins (2000-01), Calgary Flames (2001-03), Carolina Hurricanes (2003-04) and Colorado Avalanche (2004-06). Boughner originally was selected by the Detroit Red Wings in the second round (32nd overall) of the 1989 NHL Draft.