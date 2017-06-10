

CTV Windsor





Former Windsor Sptifires head coach and team president Bob Boughner is edging closer to a head coaching job with the Florida Panthers.

TSN's Bob McKenzie reports the two sides are closing in on a deal and an announcement is expected Monday.

Boughner is currently working as an assistant coach with the San Jose Sharks.

In his time behind the bench for the Spitfires, Boughner won back-to-back Memorial Cups and

OHL Championships in the 2008-09 and 2009-10 seasons.

Boughner was a 10-year NHL veteran, playing in 630 games.