Featured
Blue flag flying over Colchester Harbour
Blue Flag being raised at Colchester Harbour on June 7, 2017 (Town of Essex handout)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, June 7, 2017 4:47PM EDT
The marina at Colchester Harbour is now officially flying a blue flag.
This international symbol of environmental excellence was raised Wednesday.
It shows all water lovers the marina has excellent water quality, clean accessible facilities, lifesaving equipment and information about the local ecosystem.
Colchester Harbour is the first ever location in Windsor-Essex to fly the blue flag.
It joins more than 4,000 beaches and marinas in 47 countries around the world with this international eco-certification.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.