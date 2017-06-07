

CTV Windsor





The marina at Colchester Harbour is now officially flying a blue flag.

This international symbol of environmental excellence was raised Wednesday.

It shows all water lovers the marina has excellent water quality, clean accessible facilities, lifesaving equipment and information about the local ecosystem.

Colchester Harbour is the first ever location in Windsor-Essex to fly the blue flag.

It joins more than 4,000 beaches and marinas in 47 countries around the world with this international eco-certification.