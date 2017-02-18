

A blown transport truck tire on Highway 401 Friday afternoon shut down the westbound lanes in Chatham-Kent.

OPP say the truck was westbound near Merlin around 1:45 p.m. when its front tire blew out, causing it collide with the metal guard rail. The truck ended up in the north side ditch. The man driving the transport truck was not injured and there were no charges laid.

Highway 401 westbound was closed for about 90 minutes to allow for the vehicle to be removed from the ditch.