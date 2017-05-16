

CTV Windsor





A Blenheim man and woman are each facing 11 counts of fraud after an extensive investigation by Chatham-Kent police.

In March 2017, the man and woman who had been involved in a common-law relationship, went to the police station in Blenheim to report that their bank deposit book, bank card and cheques had been stolen from their shared vehicle.

The woman told the officer that she had been contacted by her bank and informed that her card and cheques had been used to defraud the bank of a large sum of money.

Through an extensive investigation, police say they learned that the report of the stolen bank deposit book, bank card and cheques was false.

In addition, the man would allegedly disguise his identity and with the woman’s help, use her bank card at various places.

Police say all transactions were done using the PIN for the card.

On April 24, police found the 33-year-old Blenheim woman at their residence.

She was arrested and charged with the following offences:

– Public Mischief

– Fraud Under $5000 x 11 counts

– Wear Disguise While Committing an Offence

– Utter Forged Document

She was transported to Chatham-Kent Police Service Headquarters and later released with a court date of Wednesday, May 17, 2017.

On the date that the woman was arrested and charged, the man’s whereabouts were unknown and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

On Tuesday at 4 p.m., an officer on general patrol in the area of Richmond Street and Lacroix Street in Chatham saw the man and knew there was a warrant for his arrest. The officer stopped the man.

The 27-year-old Blenheim man was arrested on the outstanding warrant. He was charged with the following offences:

– Public Mischief

– Fraud Under $5000 x 11 (counts)

– Wear Disguise While Committing an Offence x 2 (counts)

– Utter Forged Document x 5 (counts)

He was transported to Chatham-Kent Police Service Headquarters where he has been held for a bail hearing.