Blaze at vacant west side house quickly put out
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, April 11, 2017 5:43PM EDT
Windsor Fire and Rescue is investigating a blaze at a vacant home on the City’s west side.
Firefighters responded to 3416 Sandwich St. near Chippawa St. around 1 p.m Tuesday after reports of smoke coming from the two-storey building.
Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze, but continued to tackle hot spots throughout the afternoon.
Fire officials also asked nearby residents to stay indoors and close their windows because of the smoke conditions.
No one was injured.
There is no word on the extent of the fire damage.
